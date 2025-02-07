Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Feld Entertainment

Monster Energy Supercross 2025 is coming to Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, February 8th, 2025! The event is part of the SuperMotocross World Championship series. The indoor and outdoor seasons of the SuperMotocross World Championship series consist of 17 Supercross races and 11 Pro Motocross races, providing 28 rounds of racing building towards the 2024 SuperMotocross Playoffs and World Championship Final.

TICKETS: Tickets and FanFest Passes are available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com https://www.supercrosslive.com/tickets/tampa-fl/feb-8-2025