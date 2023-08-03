Watch Now
Mom-Approved Products as Students Get Ready to Head Back to School

With the first day of school approaching, you've probably grabbed most of the necessities by now - backpack, lunchbox, pencils. But, we all know there's a lot more that goes into being prepared for a new school year. For some help, we were joined by child development specialist, Carly Dorogi, with her mom-approved back to school list.
Posted at 8:16 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 08:16:44-04

For more information on all of the products discussed, visit:

  • French Toast - FrenchToast.com - Use code MOMSDEAL15 for 15% off
  • Life360 - Use code DRIVESAFE for free individual driver reports for the summer when you upgrade to Gold via Life360.com
  • Nellie’s Clean - NelliesClean.com - Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off
  • Learning Resources Skill Builders! Flipbook Library, Available in-store at Walmart
  • Hand2Mind Sensory Fidget Tube - available in-store at Walmart
  • CarlyonTV.com
