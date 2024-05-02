Watch Now
Mom-Approved Mother’s Day Gift Guide With Parenting Contributor Carly Dorogi

Parenting contributor Carly Dorogi joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share some unique, mom-approved gift ideas.
Posted at 7:52 AM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 07:52:34-04

Featured solutions: (see CarlyOnTV.com for details)

  • Stitch Fix - Purchase a gift card online by visiting StitchFix.com
  • JaM Cellars
    • All of the Butters are easy to find in the wine aisle or can be delivered to your door with Uber Eats, Instacart, and Amazon Fresh – it’s hard to miss the fun, bright yellow label!
    • You can also visit JaMCellars.com to find a store near you. 
  • Carbon8 - Carbon8Water.com
    • Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off, also available at Target & HSN
  • Audien Hearing - AudienHearing.com
    • Also available at Walmart
  • Burrow - Burrow.com
    • Burrow’s Memorial Day Sale kicks off on Wednesday, May 8 with savings up to 60% off, including 20% off their new Dunes Teak Outdoor Collection.
