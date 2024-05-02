Mom-Approved Mother’s Day Gift Guide With Parenting Contributor Carly Dorogi

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Hello Capital M
Parenting contributor Carly Dorogi joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share some unique, mom-approved gift ideas.
Featured solutions: (see CarlyOnTV.com for details)
- Stitch Fix - Purchase a gift card online by visiting StitchFix.com
- JaM Cellars
- All of the Butters are easy to find in the wine aisle or can be delivered to your door with Uber Eats, Instacart, and Amazon Fresh – it’s hard to miss the fun, bright yellow label!
- You can also visit JaMCellars.com to find a store near you.
- Carbon8 - Carbon8Water.com
- Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off, also available at Target & HSN
- Audien Hearing - AudienHearing.com
- Also available at Walmart
- Burrow - Burrow.com
- Burrow’s Memorial Day Sale kicks off on Wednesday, May 8 with savings up to 60% off, including 20% off their new Dunes Teak Outdoor Collection.