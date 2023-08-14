Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Mom-Approved Back-to-School Essentials

Posted at 9:19 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 09:19:06-04

A new school year is upon us and with a new year comes new goals and new challenges. Parenting expert Carly Dorogi joins us to help with everything from learning at home to snacking with convenience.

Featured solutions:

  • Tonies - Tonies.com - Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off. Also available at Target.
  • Magic Kids- MagicKids.me - Use code MOMSDEAL40 for 40% off.
  • Outschool - Outschooler.me/Fall2023 - Use code MOMSGET20 for $20 off your first class
  • Bright Canary - BrightCanary.io - Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off
  • Honey Bunches of Oats Granola Chips - Available now at major mass and grocery stores nationwide
