Modern Age Now Offering a Virtual Aging Wellness Assessment

If you’re looking for a realistic way to be proactive about your health, in particular, healthy aging, lifestyle contributor Justine Santaniello tell us how to do just that.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Feb 09, 2024
Modern Age is a longevity care company that prevents age-related decline through holistic and personalized medicine. Their flagship locations are in New York but are offered virtually in 15 states now including Florida!

They now offer a virtual Aging Wellness Assessment. It evaluates your cognitive function, things like memory and concentration, and it uses AI to complete an 8-factor skin analysis to look at your metabolic health and BMI.

Once you have completed the assessment, you’ll have a 1-hour review of your results with a clinician to talk through all the details.

For more information or to schedule your virtual Aging Wellness Assessment today, visit Modern-Age.com.

