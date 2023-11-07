Microsoft AI Tools Can Help Alleviate Holiday Shopping Stress

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares how Microsoft can help navigate the holiday season. Microsoft and its AI tools are available every step of the way to alleviate stress, save time and help get you the best deals so you can focus on what matters most to you this holiday season. Go try Microsoft Shopping tools in Bing and Edge today!
Posted at 8:21 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 08:21:13-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
