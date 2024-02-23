Michigan Moon Bug Squatch

BUG SQUATCH has been proven effective against any bug that it has come up against. It serves as a barrier against mosquitos, ticks, gnats, chigges, horse flies, deer flies, ants and many more. It even has the power to kill on contact. Something that the chemical DEET in competing bug repellants cannot come close to doing.
Our goal at Michigan Moon LLC is to make a safe, delightfully fragrant NATURAL bug repellant that will allow you and your family to enjoy natures beauty BUG FREE!
For more information visitMichiganMoon.com