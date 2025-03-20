Mess-Free Cooking: Don’t Let the Cleanup Stress Dictate Your Menu

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Cascade

More than one-third of Americans are cooking at home 4-6 times per week. But there’s a challenge that comes with people getting more adventurous with their cooking - the need to clean stickier, and tougher messes than before. Some people even avoid cooking their favorite meals just to skip the cleanup hassle.

Meaghan Murphy, lifestyle expert and advocate for stress-free, joy-filled living, joins us t share her best tips for embracing home cooking without cleanup stress. Meaghan also busts common dishwashing myths, including that dishwasher pods can clog your pipes.

