It's easy to pass judgment on someone who commits a crime. But what if the behavior or criminal action can be connected to a combat-related disability or experience? PTSD, for instance.

Mentors for Hillsborough County veterans help those veterans who end up on the wrong side of the law. We're learning more with retired U.S. Army colonel & national veterans rights advocate DJ Reyes.

If you're a veteran or are interested in volunteering, visit HillsboroughCountyMentors.org.