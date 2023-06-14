Men's Grooming Tips with Pageboy Vintage Market, Apothecary & Hair Studio

We're Keepin' It Local, putting the spotlight on men's grooming. We're welcoming Pageboy Vintage Market, Apothecary & Hair Studio!

They're a relatively new business in St. Pete - only been open for about two years. Their mission is to inject love and happiness into your daily life.

With Father's Day this weekend, they're giving us some grooming tips for guys:



Suncare is vital living in Florida! They recommend SPF products from Salt & Stone.

Trim up your brows and the hair above your top lip in between haircut appointments. They recommend you purchase a small pair of trim scissors from Walgreens or CVS.

In between haircuts, ask your stylist to follow your natural hairline instead of severe shaping during hot summer months since it's more difficult to maintain shaping & hair can get itchy quickly. Same with side burns.

Pageboy Vintage Market, Apothecary & Hair Studio is located at 320 5th Avenue N in St. Pete.

In addition to being a hair salon, you can also find body care & suncare products, candles, diffusers, flowers, chocolate, and more there!

For our Morning Blend viewers, schedule your first haircut with David Kafer during June and receive a free 10 oz hydrating shampoo by Firsthand Supply as a 'thank you.' This is a $22 retail value.

David has been an award-winning hair-cutting master, salon owner, and educator for more than 30 years.

For more information, visit PageboyStPt.com.