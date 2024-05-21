Melting Pot Social Celebrating One Year in Downtown Tampa

Melting Pot Social has a special milestone coming up. They're celebrating the one-year anniversary of their Downtown Tampa location!

They've curated two signature fondues for the occasion, one cheese and one chocolate: Anniversary Alpine Gruyere, Raclette, Fontina, Bacon Balsamic Onion Jam, Scallion, Crispy BBQ Bacon Caramel Cookie Butter Crunch Milk Chocolate Fondue mixture, Creamy Cookie Butter, Caramel, Honey Roasted Almonds.

Melting Pot Social is located at 105 W Tyler Street in Downtown Tampa. For more information, visit MeltingPotSocial.com.