Melanoma Survivor Lisa Lynn Advocates for Skin Cancer Awareness

We're welcoming back Lisa Lynn, widely recognized as a metabolic weight loss and fat-burning expert, founder of LynFit Nutrition, and author. But beneath these titles lies a powerful story of survival. She's a melanoma survivor who has co-authored the book Win the Fight with Dr. Deepak Narayan, her surgical oncologist from Yale New Haven Hospital.

Win the Fight is available on Amazon. All proceeds will be donated to fund ongoing melanoma research.