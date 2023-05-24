Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Mega Dog Adoption Event Hosted by Pasco County Animal Services Happening Next Month

Meet Andouille! He's a two-year-old dog, waiting for his forever home at Pasco County Animal Services. They're also hosting a Mega Dog Adoption Event next month at the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds!
Posted at 8:01 AM, May 24, 2023
Posted at 8:01 AM, May 24, 2023

They're also hosting a Mega Dog Adoption Event next month at the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds! Adoptions and admission will both be free. It's all happening on:

  • Friday, June 23 from noon - 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 25 from 9 a.m. - noon

Pasco County Animal Services is filling up quickly with dogs. They need adopters and for people who find lost dogs to try to reunite them with their owners.
For more information or to see the other animals that need forever homes, visit MyPasco.net/PAS.

