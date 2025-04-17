Meet USF's New Head Men’s Basketball Coach - Bryan Hodgson!

We're meeting USF's new Head Men's Basketball Coach, Bryan Hodgson!

Hodgson, 37, is South Florida's 12th men's basketball coach and has coached collegiately for 18 years.

He came to Tampa from Arkansas State, where he spent two seasons as head coach. He guided the Red Wolves to two of the most successful seasons in program history, with back-to-back 20-win seasons.

During the 2023-24 campaign, after inheriting a team that lost 20 games, he led Arkansas State's turnaround, which included its first postseason appearance since 1999. The Red Wolves also set program records for scoring (2,019) and field goals made (1,021).

Hodgson was also named a finalist for the Joe B. Hall Award, given to the nation's top first-year head coach.