Meet This Week's Adoptable Pet + How You Can Support Friends of Strays

Meet Rosalie! This two-month-old kitten is awaiting her forever home at Friends of Strays.

We're also talking about ways to support this local animal shelter.

The first is by fostering. Friends of Strays needs foster parents this summer for dogs and cats! This allows you to help a homeless animal, and it frees up cage space so the shelter can rescue more animals in need.

For more information on fostering, visit FriendsofStrays.org/Foster.

The second is by supporting their upcoming gala, Wags & Whiskers: Totally Pawesome Prom. This is an 80s-themed night to remember! Enjoy food, drinks & entertainment at Friends of Strays' largest fundraiser of the year.

It's all happening on Saturday, October 7. For more information on the gala, visit FriendsofStrays.org/Wags2023.