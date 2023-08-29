Meet the animal residents of Busch Gardens!

You have the chance to connect with animals at Busch Gardens through some incredible experiences. Take a tour across the Serengeti Plain in an open-air vehicle to interact with animals like giraffes or get up close at the state-of-the-art Animal Care Center. More than 200 species live at Busch Gardens, which is one of America’s most highly accredited zoos. It’s also one of a few dozen facilities in the country in earning the Humane Certified seal from American Humane, the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare. If you love animals, these experiences are perfect for you and your family.
