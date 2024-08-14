Meet OceanXplorer: The High-Tech Marvel Exploring Our Oceans

80% of the world’s oceans remain unexplored and OceanX is the nonprofit leading the way to uncover its secrets by leveraging the OceanXplorer – the most technically advanced exploration, scientific, and media production vessel ever built.

Mattie Rodrigue from OceanX and Eric Stackpole, Ocean Technology Innovator, join us to talk about the vessel and reveal the latest adventures and scientific breakthroughs.

OceanX has also partnered with National Geographic Explorer at Large, James Cameron, and BBC Studios to create a 6-part series, OCEANXPLORERS. It premieres this Sunday, August 18.

The series takes audiences aboard OceanX’s scientific research and exploration vessel and follows some of the world's foremost experts in marine biology, ecology, robotics, and submersible piloting as they travel to the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, the Azores, and the Arctic as they work to uncover and share the deepest secrets of our oceans.

Equipped with the ship’s cutting-edge scientific technology, OCEANXPLORERS showcases the thrill of scientific exploration and extraordinary wildlife filmmaking, pushing the boundaries of knowledge at the final frontier on Earth—its oceans.

OceanX's mission is to explore the oceans and bring it back to the surface to educate communities and inspire the next generation of explorers, and OceanXplorer was built to help OceanX realize this mission. The vessel provides access to the most advanced research and analytical tools in the world that allow scientists to conduct incredibly comprehensive marine research and data analysis, all onboard. In addition to facilitating scientific research, the OceanXplorer was designed and constructed to also document stories of discovery to share with the public worldwide.

