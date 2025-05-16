Meet Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's New Park President - Jeff Davis

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island are thrilled to announce Jeff Davis as their new Park President. With a captivating personal story and over 30 years of industry experience, Davis is stepping into a role he has long aspired to since his teenage years.

Starting his career at just 16 in a theme park, Davis’s journey has been woven into the fabric of the amusement industry. He met his future wife at a Pennsylvania theme park and always considered Busch Gardens the pinnacle of his professional aspirations. Previously, he served as Park President at SeaWorld San Antonio and held executive positions at several renowned parks, including Sesame Place Philadelphia, Playland Park, and Nickelodeon Universe.

Under Davis's leadership, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has launched a transformative $40 million investment plan, aimed at enhancing the guest experience and park offerings. One of the most exciting developments on the horizon is the upcoming opening of Wild Oasis, North America’s most immersive kid-friendly adventure realm.

Inspired by lush rainforests, Wild Oasis promises to deliver unforgettable experiences for families, featuring thrilling rides, interactive play zones, and engaging animal encounters. Guests will have the chance to embark on exciting adventures, including the Tree Top Drop ride, interactive climbing structures, a splash pad, and a self-guided scavenger hunt designed to ignite curiosity in young explorers.

As Davis takes on his new role, he is eager to share his vision for the park and how this significant investment will elevate the Busch Gardens experience.

For more information and updates, visit BuschGardensTampa.com.