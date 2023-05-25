Meet 300 Types of Turtles in ‘The Book of Turtles,’ Out Now

Everyone loves turtles. And no wonder: long-lived, unhurried, and ancient, these shelled reptiles are fascinating. Turtles are also endlessly surprising. There are turtles with soft shells, turtles with googly eyes, turtles with necks longer than their bodies, and turtles whose shells glow in the dark!

Now, readers can meet more than 300 types of turtles in the beautiful new compendium, THE BOOK OF TURTLES by New York Times bestselling wildlife author Sy Montgomery and illustrator Matt Patterson.

Sy and Matt join us from the Santa Barbara Zoo to answer some questions about turtles and share the wisdom these long-lived animals can offer. Turtles, who evolved at the same time as the dinosaurs, are some of the most diverse, fascinating, and beloved species on the planet, though they now face the deadliest dangers of their more than 240-million-year history.

You can buy The Book of Turtles right now on HarperCollins.com.