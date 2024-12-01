Medicare Annual Enrollment period is happening now.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Wellcare

Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is happening right now through December 7. During this period seniors and those with certain disabilities can explore their Medicare Advantage plan for 2025. Because shopping health plans can be confusing for most of us. Andrea Hadley, Senior Manager, Sales Execution for Wellcare shares some quick tips on how to find coverage that fits both your health needs and your budget.

For more information visit WellcareNow.com