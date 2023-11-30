Watch Now
Medicare Annual Enrollment Ends on Dec. 7 - Make Your Decision Now!

Posted at 8:45 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 08:45:53-05

For the millions of people eligible for Medicare, there is no one-size-fits-all approach when shopping for coverage. And with the deadline for enrollment quickly approaching – December 7th – time is running short to make your Medicare coverage decisions for next year.

As we approach the final stretch for Medicare enrollment, it's essential to take a closer look at the often-daunting task of selecting the right plan. The sheer volume of information bombarding consumers through various channels has left many unsure, overwhelmed, and fatigued by the abundance of choices and often-confusing jargon.

But despite the fatigue, it’s critical to make sure you are setting yourself up for success. Choosing a Medicare plan is one of the most important decisions a person can make not only for their health and well-being, but also for their wallet.

For more information, visit UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content.

