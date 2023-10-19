Watch Now
Medicare Annual Election Period: Humana Helping You Understand Your Options

We're in the Medicare Annual Election Period. Now through December 7, people will be choosing a plan for next year's healthcare coverage. We're helping you understand your choices.
Posted at 8:23 AM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 08:23:11-04

For more information, visit Humana.com/Medicare101.

