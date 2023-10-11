Medicare Advantage Plans in Florida: Make the Right Choice for Your Personal and Financial Health

Earlier this year, The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reported that nearly 55% of all Florida residents were enrolled in private Medicare Advantage plans. Now is the time for Medicare beneficiaries to start doing their homework and thinking about their Medicare choice for 2024.

As Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period approaches, Steven Ruiz, the Regional President of CarePlus Health Plans, joins us to explain how seniors and other people with Medicare can choose the best option for their medical and financial needs, especially given the current economy.

He also shares how Medicare Advantage plans differ from Original Medicare, as well as ways to avoid scams while navigating the enrollment process.

For more information, visit CarePlusHealthPlans.com.