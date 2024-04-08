Watch Now
Today in our continuing Medical Monday series with the doctors at Moffitt Cancer Center, we are discussing cancers of the urinary tract and genital organs.
Effective treatment starts with the right diagnosis. As with all types of cancer, an early diagnosis can increase the likelihood of a positive outcome.

Moffitt Cancer Center's multispecialty medical professionals are dedicated to the treatment and research of cancer, and cancer only.

Your treatment team is dedicated to you. By tailoring your individualized care plan to your unique needs, they aim for the best possible outcome from day one.

From prolonging quality of life to achieving complete remission to providing the best patient and family experience, Moffitt is the best first choice for cancer care.

For more information, visit Moffitt.org/Outcomes or call 1-888-663-3488. No referral needed.

