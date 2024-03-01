Watch Now
Meatless Fridays with Sculley's Restaurant in Madeira Beach

If you observe lent, we wanted to give you some ideas for these meatless Fridays! Chef Ali from Sculley's Restaurant joins us in our kitchen.
Posted at 8:16 AM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 08:16:03-05

They're located at 190 Boardwalk Pl E in Madeira Beach. For more information, visit SculleysRestaurant.com.

