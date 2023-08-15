McDonald's Making It Easy to Donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities joins us to talk about the amazing things they do in our community.

They're a home away from home that provides comfort, support, and resources to families who travel far from home for the medical care their child needs.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay Chapter has four houses - three in St. Pete and one in Tampa. In total, they offer 80 bedrooms with private baths located near local pediatric hospitals.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities and McDonald's are separate entities, but the restaurants run various programs to help. One of them is the Bundles for Good program — a 40-piece McNuggets and two medium fries meal. Just this year, this program has donated more than $85,000 to RMHC Tampa Bay.

For more information, visit RMHCTampaBay.org.