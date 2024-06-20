Watch Now
McDonald's is All Wrapped Up!

McDonld's is all wrapped up for summer!
Posted at 7:31 AM, Jun 20, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: McDonald's

The TECOLine Streetcar just got tastier, wrapped with McDonald’s Frozen Carbonated Beverages to cool you down for the summer. Catch the car anywhere from Ybor City to Hattricks Station and nine other stops in between. Customers can get Any Sized Iced Coffee OR Frozen Carbonated Beverage for $1.49

Customers can Mix & Match menu items all day long for under $4. For breakfast hours only, you can pick 2 of the following items for $2.79: Sausage Biscuit, Sausage Burrito, Sausage McMuffin, Hash browns, or a Small Hot Coffee. Additionally, for lunch and dinner hours only, customers can pick any of the 2 items for $3.79: 4pc. Chicken McNuggets, McChicken, McDouble, small fries, or a small soft drink.

McDonald’s of Central Florida will also be a sponsor of St. Pete Pride 2024. Stop by their booth on June 23 at the Street Fair for McDonald’s swag and more!

