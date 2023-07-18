McDonald's Giving Back to the Community Through Its Golden Grants Program

Giving back to the community is of the utmost importance to McDonald's Restaurants and one way they're doing that is through their Golden Grants program.

In the first two years, they've given more than $200,000 to the communities they serve. Awards range from $1,000 to $10,000 and are based on the application's strength in addressing community needs.

Activities that qualify for a Golden Grant include arts programs, education initiatives, mentorship and empowerment programs, after-school programs, community service outreach, sporting programs, technology, and more.

One such recipient of a Golden Grant is right here in the Bay Area - the Pinellas County Schools' ESE Hospital-Homebound team.

A homebound or hospitalized student is a student who has a medically diagnosed physical or psychiatric condition that is acute or catastrophic, a chronic illness, or a repeated intermittent illness due to a persisting medical problem that confines the student to home or hospital and restricts activities for an extended period of time. The team has helped provide engaging lessons to the most fragile students in the district.

To learn more and apply for a McDonald's Golden Grant, please visit McDGoldenGrants.com. To learn more about the Pinellas County Schools' ESE Hospital-Homebound, visit PCSB.org/Homebound.