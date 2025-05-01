May Marks Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month: RideSMART to Ensure Safe Roads

Last week marked Work Zone Awareness Week, an essential campaign aimed at emphasizing the importance of safety in work zones. This year's theme, "Respect the Zone So We All Get Home," sheds light on the high-risk environments where both workers and motorists face significant dangers. In 2022 alone, tragic statistics revealed that over 800 individuals lost their lives in work zone crashes, underscoring the urgent need for vigilance.

As we transition into May, our attention shifts to Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Motorcyclists are particularly susceptible in work zones due to limited visibility and uneven road surfaces. To bolster safety for all road users, we encourage motorcyclists and drivers alike to embrace the RideSMART initiative.

RideSMART Guidelines:



S: Say no to drinking and riding—alcohol impairs judgment and reaction time.

M: Make yourself more visible to motorists by wearing reflective gear and using headlights.

A: Always wear your helmet—helmets significantly reduce the risk of fatal injuries.

R: Ride in control—stay within legal and personal limits to avoid accidents.

T: Train regularly and seek endorsements—continuous learning enhances skills and safety.

Safety is a shared responsibility, whether you are driving a car or riding a motorcycle. Let's come together to protect lives in work zones and on the road. Spread the word about Motorcycle Safety Month and remind others to RideSMART. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in ensuring everyone returns home safely.

For more information, visit RideSmartFlorida.com.