Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Margaritaville at Sea

Setting Sail Soon!
Posted at 4:28 PM, Feb 22, 2024
Margaritaville at Sea’s all-new flagship vessel, the Islander, will set sail from Port Tampa Bay to Mexico and Key West starting June 2024. Guests aboard Margaritaville at Sea can relax and unwind in casual-luxe comfort, featuring a range of fully redesigned suites, balconies, ocean view and interior staterooms dressed in nautical details and colors inspired by the sea, sand, and sky. Vessels feature numerous inclusive and specialty dining restaurants centered around chef-crafted, island-inspired cuisine, uniquely themed bars and lounges that provide non-stop live entertainment paired with premium cocktails, kids’ clubs and arcades, the action-packed Margaritaville Casino, the St. Somewhere Spa & Salon, multiple pools, hot tubs, and plenty of quiet spaces to soak up the Caribbean sun.

For more information visit margaritavilleatsea.com

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

