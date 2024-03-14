Watch Now
March is Red Cross Month

March is Red Cross Month, a tradition started in 1943 to recognize those who come together to support the American Red Cross mission.
Posted at 8:30 AM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 08:30:24-04

Many people know the Red Cross responds to extreme weather events like hurricanes and tornadoes. What you may not know is that the Red Cross responds to a disaster every eight minutes across the U.S., the majority of which are home fires.

The highlight of Red Cross Month is the annual Giving Day on Wednesday, March 27. On this special day, landmarks and iconic buildings in major cities across the U.S. will be illuminated RED in support of all those who make our mission possible.

For more information, visit RedCross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

