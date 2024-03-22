March Is National Nutrition Month: Lifestyle Expert Cheryl Leahy Shares Her Favorite Products

March is National Nutrition Month! Lifestyle expert Cheryl Leahy shares her favorite must-have products.
KeaBabies
- Inspiring parents to cherish every bonding moment, KeaBabies creates authentic, sustainable baby and maternity pieces that simplify parents’ lives. Products range from baby wrap carriers, crib sheets, bath essentials, toddler pillows to postpartum belts and more.
- Available at KeaBabies.com, Amazon.com, and Target.com.
Atkins
- Atkins Soft Baked Energy Bars (Blueberry) are packed with protein to keep you satisfied. These energy bars are the perfect choice for when you’re on the go, short on time, or just want a low sugar, high in fiber option with the great taste of blueberry or vanilla and macadamia nuts. These energy bars have 15g of protein, 2g of sugar or less, and 4g of net carbs per serving.
- Visit Atkins.com for more information. Also available on Amazon or Walmart.
Wonderful Pistachios
- Wonderful Pistachios is celebrating the start of Spring with the launch of Jalapeño Lime as its newest flavor. For anyone scared of spicy foods, rest assured that these Jalapeño Lime pistachios are spicy-but-not-too-spicy, with the perfect balance of jalapeño pepper, sea salt and a tangy twist of lime.
- Wonderful Pistachios are the perfect guilt-free, great tasting snack that come in many great flavors and include six grams of protein and three grams of fiber per serving.
- Visit WonderfulPistachios.com to learn more!
Lucky Iron Fish
- Always feeling drained? Yawning your way through the day? It might just be your iron levels needing a boost! Say hello to the Lucky Iron Fish, a simple cooking tool that, when boiled for 10 minutes with a little bit of citrus or any acidic ingredient, provides you with more than 50% of your daily required iron!
- Simply pop one of these bad boys into your cooking pot with a splash of citrus, let it boil for 10 minutes, and voilà! You've got yourself a hefty dose of iron, all without any side effects. Plus, every purchase helps support communities in need worldwide. So, let's spice up our meals and make a difference together!
- Available on their Amazon Store or online at LuckyIronLife.com.