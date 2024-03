Colorectal cancer impacts more adults 55 and younger each year. During the month of March, you're encouraged to listen to your body and know the signs of a problem.

Here to tell us what we need to be aware of is Dr. Elizabeth Myers, a colorectal surgeon with St. Joseph's Hospitals Cancer Institute, and Alexander Majica, a colorectal cancer survivor.

