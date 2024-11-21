Watch Now
‘Mama Bell’s Big Family Cooking’: 110 Big-Batch, Homestyle Recipes Your Family Will Love

Just in time for your holiday houseguests, a delectable new cookbook is out called -- "Mama Bell's Big Family Cooking." It's written by social media star and mother extraordinaire, Heather Bell, popularly known for her online presence @JustTheBells10.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. This interview is sponsored by the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster

Heather regularly documents her incredible journey as a mother of eight - seven of which are adopted. She specializes in cooking comforting and delicious big-batch recipes, many of which can be made ahead.

