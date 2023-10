Forbici Modern Italian joins us in our kitchen, making a spooky cocktail!

The Headless Horseman is an apple cinnamon mule, made with Wheatley Vodka, cinnamon simple syrup, fresh lime, ginger, and topped with sparkling apple cider, then garnished with a cinnamon apple chip.

Forbici Modern Italian is located at 1633 W Snow Avenue in Tampa's Hyde Park Village. For more information, visit EatForbici.com.