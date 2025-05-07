Watch Now
Make Your Home Feel New Again This Summer with Tips from Expert Kathryn Emery

More time outside at home is here! It's time to clean, refurbish our worn-out concrete and get grilling and chilling! Home improvement expert Kathryn Emery shows us how she is getting her home feeling like new again this season!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Be the Best Home

Summer is the time for home improvements. Home improvement & lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery joins us to show off concrete make-overs with Like Nu Concrete Restoration Kit, cleaning with oversized Crocodile Cloths, chilling with ECOMAX Misting Fan at Costco, and grilling with top of the line Monument Grills Eminence grills.

For more information, visit BeTheBestHome.com.

