Make Giving Feel Like a Gift Again With These Ideas!

Lifestyle expert Chassie Post shares thoughtful, unique, and classic gift ideas that take the stress out of holiday shopping and bring the joy back to giving.
Posted at 8:53 AM, Dec 06, 2023
Posted at 8:53 AM, Dec 06, 2023

If the idea of navigating through crowds of shoppers while holiday songs play on a loop just to find some generic gift that your loved ones may or may not like makes you feel a little more like Scrooge than a cheerful resident of the North Pole, you’re not alone. Data indicates that 75% of consumers plan to do their shopping online this year1 – and with so many benefits to shopping from your sofa, it’s easy to understand why.

From customized keepsakes from PersonalizationMall.com to delicious gourmet gift baskets from Harry & David, ordering a meaningful gift can be done in a few clicks! This leaves more time to enjoy your favorite parts (and people!) of the season. But with the entire internet at your fingertips, narrowing down the search to find a thoughtful gift for everyone on your list can be overwhelming.

To offer some joyful gift-giving inspiration, lifestyle expert Chassie Post has curated a selection of on-trend and classic gifts at every price point that are sure to help you during the most wonderful time of the year.

