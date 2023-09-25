Majority of U.S. Adults Agree Physician Assistants Improve Health Outcomes

Americans value their physician assistants (PAs).

That’s a key finding in a national Harris Poll of more than 2,500 Americans. 90+% of those surveyed agreed that PAs are trusted health providers, provide safe and effective healthcare, and make it easier to get healthcare appointments.

Unfortunately, nearly three-quarters of US adults say the healthcare system is not meeting their needs. Are PAs part of the solution? We're discussing this with Folusho E. Ogunfiditimi, president and chair of the American Academy of Physician Associates.

