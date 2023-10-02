Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Mahaffey Theater's Party on the Plaza Returns October 14

The Mahaffey Theater's Party on the Plaza featuring #NOFILTER is happening next Saturday, October 14! We're giving you a preview of what you can expect.
Posted at 8:23 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 08:23:31-04

Proceeds go directly to the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts to support youth educational performances which expose students in Tampa Bay to the performing arts. Come out to support our mission!

This outdoor festival features local merchants, food vendors, music and more,

Purchase your tickets by October 6 for special early bird pricing of $25. Tickets purchased after October 6, or purchased at the door on October 14 will be $30.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting TheMahaffey.com, at the Mahaffey Theater's box office, or by calling Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts at (727) 300-2000.

