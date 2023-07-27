Mahaffey Theater's 2023 Summer Camp Presents Seussical JR. This Weekend

The Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater puts on world-class performances but also invests in our future stars.

This was the inaugural year for the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts Summer Camp and the kids have been working hard on a big production - Seussical JR.!

This weekend, they will bring beloved Dr. Seuss characters to life on the grand stage of the Mahaffey Theater. It's all happening on Friday, July 28 at 7:30pm and Saturday, July 29 at 3:30pm.

For more information, visit TheMahaffey.com.