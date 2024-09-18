Magical Moments & All the Fun Happening at Walt Disney World Resort

What is the most magical moment you've had at Walt Disney World? You've probably seen some incredible stories because Disney has been traveling the country asking that very question. Our Natalie Taylor shares her magical moment.

Plus, we're also talking about all the fun happening at the parks, including the 2024 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, happening now - Nov. 23, and Disney Jollywood Nights, happening select nights Nov. 9 - Dec. 21.

For more information, visit DisneyWorld.Disney.go.com. For assistance with your Walt Disney World vacation, including resort/package bookings and tickets, call (407) 939-5277.