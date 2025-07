Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Ascend Agency

Get ready for a wedding full of monsters and mailmen, a trial with the world’s dumbest witnesses, explosions at the chocolate factory, and a showdown in the Florida Everglades.

Philip Collins' latest book — The Sisters Clementine: The Custody Battle — is out now!

For more information, visit PhilipDavidCollinsBooks.com and Amazon.com.