Maggiano's has entered its next chapter, embracing its Italian-American heritage while adding in new elements that allow it to craft unique and memorable experiences to keep its guests coming back.

As part of this elevation, Maggiano's debuted nine new menu items in September, including the Fettucine Bolognese. It was originally offered as a special on Tuesdays, but due to overwhelming guest feedback, it became a permanent part of the menu this month.

Along with the Fettucine Bolognese, Maggiano's has introduced a few seasonal items to our menu this month, including Butternut Squash Ravioli and Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake. There's no better time to visit your local Maggiano's!

Maggiano's Little Italy

203 Westshore Plaza, Tampa

https://www.maggianos.com/locations/florida/tampa/203-westshore-plaza/

