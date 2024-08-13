Madi's Movement is Helping Teens Aging Out of Foster Care Achieve Their Dreams

Empowering teens aging out of foster care to achieve their own dreams -- that was the dream of Madi Santos. Madi is no longer with us but her mother, Effie Santos, has made sure her vision and dreams continue to inspire us all every day. She joins us to talk more about Madi's Movement.

Madi's Movement provides essential support and resources to help these young adults successfully transition out of foster care into independent living. The organization's programs focus on education, employment, and personal growth.

They're hosting an upcoming Career Readiness Expo on August 15. This event will be filled with activities and opportunities that are aimed at helping these young individuals build promising futures. There will be more than 30 career pathfinders from diverse industries such as manufacturing, banking, healthcare, cosmetology, and more. They can explore these fields, discuss various positions and job opportunities with experts, and learn about the educational paths needed, whether it involves obtaining a certificate or a bachelor’s degree.

This event is free, but you do have to register. For more information and to secure your spot, visit MadisMovement.org.