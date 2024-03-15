MacDinton’s Irish Pub in Tampa Hosting Its 21st MacPatrick Fest This Weekend

In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, MacDinton's Irish Pub is hosting its 21st MacPatrick Fest this weekend!
MacDinton's Irish Pub is located at 405 S Howard Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit MacDintons.com.
In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, MacDinton's Irish Pub is hosting its 21st MacPatrick Fest this weekend!
MacDinton's Irish Pub is located at 405 S Howard Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit MacDintons.com.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com