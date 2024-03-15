Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

MacDinton’s Irish Pub in Tampa Hosting Its 21st MacPatrick Fest This Weekend

In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, MacDinton's Irish Pub in Tampa is hosting its 21st MacPatrick Fest this weekend!
Posted at 8:24 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 08:24:16-04

MacDinton's Irish Pub is located at 405 S Howard Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit MacDintons.com.

