Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell

“Warriors of Liberty City” explores Liberty City, a crime-ridden neighborhood in Miami, Florida, that is arguably the NFL’s largest, most successful football factory. Currently, 25 NFL players are from the Miami region – by far the most out of anywhere in the country. The series follows a season with the Liberty City Warriors, a youth football program founded by hip-hop pioneer Luther Campbell, better known as “Uncle Luke.” Before Liberty City native Barry Jenkins won his historic Oscar® for Moonlight, the city was best known for producing some of the biggest names in football, including Devonta Freeman, Antonio Brown, Duke Johnson, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Teddy Bridgewater. Beyond football, the Liberty City Warriors Optimist Club is a youth organization that sponsors sports teams, dance, cheerleading, tutoring and academic support.

While “Warriors” takes place against the backdrop of football, the show takes a deeper dive into the unique characters and inner-workings of the heart and soul of the community in Liberty City, and challenges overcome both on and off the football field. It's also a story about how the strength of this football program creates opportunities and offers skills that give kids a platform to succeed. Life, like football, is a contact sport, and for the kids and family of Liberty City, being a Warrior holds the key to both.