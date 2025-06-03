Love Bugs in Florida: Myths and Facts with Dr. Whitney Elmore

When it comes to iconic species in Florida, alligators and manatees usually steal the spotlight, but let’s not forget the infamous love bugs! Dr. Whitney Elmore, Pasco County Extension Director, joins us to share insight into these critters.

Fact #1: Nonthreatening Creatures

Contrary to popular belief, adult love bugs are nonthreatening to humans. Dr. Elmore explains that they do not bite or sting and are actually native insects, not a product of the University of Florida.

Fact #2: A Motorist's Dilemma

Love bugs can be quite the nuisance for drivers. These insects tend to swarm in large numbers along highways, often coating windshields and grills with their remains.

Fact #3: Timely Clean-Up is Essential

Dr. Elmore advises vehicle owners to wash off love bug remnants as soon as possible. If left for several days, the sticky remains can damage the car’s finish permanently.

For more information about love bugs and other local pests, visit UF/IFAS Pasco County.