Louisiana Emerging as a Leader in Global Innovation, Energy & Industry

As Louisiana prepares to welcome Super Bowl LIX, Louisiana Economic Development is ready to showcase the significant opportunities the state has to offer. With millions of viewers expected to watch around the globe and over 100,000 visitors anticipated, Louisiana is set to benefit from increased tourism, hospitality and business engagement.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Louisiana Economic Development

Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development, Susan B. Bourgeois, joins us to explain how Louisiana is redefining its reputation and emerging as a leader in global innovation.

For more information, visit OpportunityLouisiana.com.

