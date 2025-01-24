'Lost Weekend': Candid Photos of John Lennon on Display in Ybor City This Weekend

Few people knew John Lennon as intimately as May Pang. Pang was Lennon’s lover during the infamous “Lost Weekend” which lasted 18 months from late 1973 through 1975. During this highly creative time for Lennon, Pang took candid photos of Lennon in a comfortable, relaxed environment.

A collection of these private photographs will be on display and available for purchase at Tempus Projects in Ybor City on Friday, January 24 through Sunday, January 26.

For more information, visit Tempus-Projects.com & MayPang.com.