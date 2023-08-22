Watch Now
Looking for a Job in the Hospitality Industry? Service Station Runs an Online Job Board

Service Station Hospitality runs an online job board specifically for the hospitality industry here in the Tampa Bay Area.
Posted at 8:19 AM, Aug 22, 2023
Their platform is free for job seekers to use and has so far helped more than 11,000 people get connected with GMs, set up interviews, and get hired since we launched in 2021.

Employers also get to try before they buy! Service Station Hospitality offers a two-week free trial for employers to try posting their jobs on the platform.

For more information, visit ServiceStationNow.com or call (727) 480-1993.

